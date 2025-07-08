FIS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.05, changing hands as low as $79.80 per share. Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIS's low point in its 52 week range is $66.51 per share, with $91.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.17. The FIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

