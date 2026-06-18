FIS Expands Community Banking Reach With First Commerce Bank Deal

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently announced that First Commerce Bank, a New Jersey-based community bank with approximately $1.8 billion in assets, has selected its HORIZON core banking platform to support future growth and digital transformation. The platform will provide the bank with AI-ready infrastructure, stronger connectivity and access to modern banking facilities through FIS' integrated technology ecosystem.

This deal reflects a broader shift across the banking industry. Financial institutions are increasingly moving away from legacy systems and investing in modern platforms that can support artificial intelligence, automation and digital banking services. By helping banks modernize their technology infrastructure, FIS is positioning itself to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation banking solutions. This also reinforces the scalability of FIS' core banking offerings, which already support a diverse client base spanning community, regional and large financial institutions.

Community banks represent a large and often underserved segment of the U.S. banking market. As these institutions accelerate technology upgrades to remain competitive, FIS has an opportunity to expand its client base and deepen its presence in the core banking market. The win also shows the strength of FIS' Banking Solutions business. In the first quarter of 2026, Banking Solutions revenues rose 10.3% year over year, supported by strong demand for modernization and digital transformation offerings.

The financial impact from this single contract is unlikely to be significant in the near term. However, the announcement highlights FIS' ability to win new business, broaden its reach and capitalize on the banking industry's push toward AI-driven modernization. If demand for these solutions remains strong, it could support long-term revenue growth and strengthen FIS' competitive position.

FIS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National have lost 42% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 15.5%.



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Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FIS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the business services space are Dave Inc. DAVE and Sezzle Inc. SEZL, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Klarna Group plc KLAR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s 2026 earnings of $16.17 per share indicates a 22.7% year-over-year increase. DAVE beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 45.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $713.7 million, implying 28.8% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.09 per share, which has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.4%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $592.59 million, implying 31.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Klarna’s 2026 earnings indicates a 105.1% year-over-year improvement. KLAR has witnessed four upward estimate revisions over the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.44 billion, indicating 26.5% year-over-year growth.

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Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Klarna Group plc (KLAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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