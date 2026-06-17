FIS Expands Commercial Lending Suite With New Loan Trading Solution

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently launched Trade & Distribution Manager, a dedicated secondary loan trading platform designed to automate the entire loan trading lifecycle. The solution enables financial institutions to manage trade capture, settlement, participant allocation and position reconciliation through a single system. It also integrates with FIS' existing lending products, allowing institutions to manage the commercial lending process on one platform.

The secondary loan market processes trillions of dollars each year. Yet, many institutions continue to rely on manual workflows and separate systems. FIS launched the platform to help simplify these operations. By automating key processes and providing real-time trade visibility, the solution is expected to help lenders improve efficiency, reduce operational complexity and expand their trading activities.

The launch supports FIS' strategy of strengthening its Banking Solutions segment through product innovation and deeper client engagement. In the first quarter of 2026, Banking Solutions revenues increased 45% year over year to $2.4 billion, supported by solid margin expansion while lending ACV rose 63%, highlighting strong demand for modern lending technology solutions.

The New Trade & Distribution Manager expands the FIS Commercial Lending Suite, which now includes six integrated solutions covering origination, credit assessment, servicing, syndication, amendments and trading. The new offering can help broaden FIS' client base and strengthen its position in the commercial lending market. As banks continue to modernize operations and automate workflows, FIS is well positioned to benefit from rising technology spending in the lending industry. The expanded lending suite also positions the company to capitalize on growing demand for integrated lending technology solutions.

FIS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National have lost 40.6% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 17.4%.



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Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FIS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the business services space are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, Klarna Group plc KLAR and Remitly Global, Inc. RELY. SEZL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while KLAR and RELY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.09 per share, which has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.4%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $592.59 million, implying 31.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Klarna’s 2026 earnings indicates a 105.1% year-over-year improvement. KLAR has witnessed four upward estimate revisions over the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.44 billion, indicating 26.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Remitly Global’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $1.38 per share, which has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for RELY’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.97 billion, implying 20.4% year-over-year growth.

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Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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