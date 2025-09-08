FIS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/10/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/10/25, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 9/24/25. As a percentage of FIS's recent stock price of $68.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when FIS shares open for trading on 9/10/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FIS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIS's low point in its 52 week range is $66.51 per share, with $91.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.14.

In Monday trading, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Also see:

