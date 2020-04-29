FIS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.37, changing hands as high as $137.19 per share. Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIS's low point in its 52 week range is $91.68 per share, with $158.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.32. The FIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

