FIS CFO Erik Hoag Quits, James Kehoe Named Replacement

August 22, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions, announced on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Erik Hoag has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities.

He is succeeded by James Kehoe.

Kehoe has served as the finance chief and a senior corporate leader at several companies like Walgreens Boots, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Kraft Foods Group and Gildan Activewear.

Additionally, the company confirmed its fiscal 2023 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and revenue that was published in the second quarter.

In pre-market activity, shares of FIS are trading at $55.20 down 0.86% on the New York Stock Exchange.

