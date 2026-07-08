FIS Advances Cloud Banking Push Through Frankfurt International Bank Deal

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has secured another client as Frankfurt International Bank AG (“FIB”), a newly licensed German bank, selected its Treasury & Risk Manager – Quantum Cloud Edition. Instead of relying on legacy banking systems, FIB will launch with FIS' cloud-based platform, providing fully integrated treasury and risk management capabilities from day one. The implementation was completed in just 10 weeks, enabling the bank to go live quickly with a modern platform that offers greater flexibility, automation and scalability.

The deal reflects a broader shift across the banking industry as financial institutions increasingly adopt cloud-native platforms to improve efficiency, reduce costs and support AI-driven banking services. By enabling new banks to launch immediately with modern cloud infrastructure while simultaneously helping established ones upgrade their legacy systems, the company is strengthening its position across the digital banking market.

The latest agreement builds on a series of recent banking technology wins for FIS. First Commerce Bank recently selected its HORIZON core banking platform to support future growth, while BankSouth chose the company to upgrade its retail and commercial banking systems with AI-ready capabilities. These customer additions highlight the growing demand for its cloud and digital banking solutions as financial institutions continue investing in digital transformation.

The strength of FIS' Banking Solutions business was evident in its first-quarter 2026 results. The segment generated $2.4 billion in revenues, up 45% year over year. Customer wins like Frankfurt International Bank AG further validate the company's cloud-first strategy and strengthen its recurring revenue base. As more financial institutions upgrade their technology, it is well positioned to capture additional business, support long-term Banking Solutions growth and enhance shareholder value.

FIS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National have lost 35.9% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 9.9%.



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Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FIS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the business services space are Corpay, Inc. CPAY, Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO and Visa Inc. V, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corpay’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $26.86 per share, indicating a 25.6% year-over-year increase. CPAY beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 2.1%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $5.31 billion, implying 17.3% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Payoneer Global's 2026 earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, implying 42.1% year-over-year growth. The estimate has been revised upward once over the past 30 days, with no downward revisions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYO's 2026 revenues is $1.12 billion, reflecting 6.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.10 per share, indicating a 14.2% year-over-year increase. Visa beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.2%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $45.37 billion, implying 13.4% year-over-year growth.

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Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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