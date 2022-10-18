FIS: Stephanie Ferris To Assume President & CEO Role On Jan. 1

(RTTNews) - FIS (FIS) said Stephanie Ferris will assume the President and CEO role on January 1, 2023, when Gary Norcross takes on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Ferris was also appointed to the FIS Board.

FIS Lead Independent Director, Jeffery Goldstein, said: "FIS is well positioned to continue leading the trajectory of fintech innovation under Stephanie's leadership, and the Board is looking forward to a continued strong partnership with Gary and Stephanie in their new roles."

FIS said it expects third quarter revenues and adjusted earnings per share to be within its guidance range with revenue at the mid-point of the range and adjusted earnings per share to be at the low-end of the range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.