FirstWave Issues Unquoted Securities in Strategic Move

December 05, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. (AU:FCT) has released an update.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 11 million unquoted securities, comprising Share Appreciation Rights and Service Rights, as part of previously announced transactions. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, highlighting the company’s strategic moves in equity management.

