FirstWave Issues Unquoted Securities in Strategic Move

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. (AU:FCT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 11 million unquoted securities, comprising Share Appreciation Rights and Service Rights, as part of previously announced transactions. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, highlighting the company’s strategic moves in equity management.

For further insights into AU:FCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.