FirstWave Cloud Technology Secures Strong Shareholder Support

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting, with significant support from shareholders. The company, known for its network management and cybersecurity software, continues to attract confidence from stakeholders. With notable clients like Microsoft and NASA, FirstWave remains a key player in the global software industry.

