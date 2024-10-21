FirstWave Cloud Technology Announces Hybrid AGM

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. (AU:FCT) has released an update.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2024, which will be conducted both in-person and virtually. This hybrid meeting will allow shareholders to engage online through the Automic platform, enabling them to participate, vote, and ask questions. Shareholders are encouraged to prepare by setting up their online accounts in advance to ensure smooth participation.

For further insights into AU:FCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.