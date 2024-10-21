News & Insights

Stocks

FirstWave Cloud Technology Announces Hybrid AGM

October 21, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. (AU:FCT) has released an update.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2024, which will be conducted both in-person and virtually. This hybrid meeting will allow shareholders to engage online through the Automic platform, enabling them to participate, vote, and ask questions. Shareholders are encouraged to prepare by setting up their online accounts in advance to ensure smooth participation.

For further insights into AU:FCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.