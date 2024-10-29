FirstSun, HomeStreet announce regulatory approvals for mergers not obtained

FirstSun (FSUN) (“FirstSun”) and HomeStreet (HMST) announced that, based on discussions FirstSun and its subsidiary, Sunflower Bank, have had with the Federal Reserve and the Texas Department of Banking, that regulatory approvals necessary for the mergers with HomeStreet and its subsidiary, HomeStreet Bank to proceed have not been obtained and FirstSun and Sunflower have been asked to withdraw their merger applications. FirstSun and HomeStreet are discussing the pursuit of an alternative regulatory structure for the merger. The parties are also discussing terms on which they would terminate the merger agreement if no alternative structure is feasible. There can be no assurance that an alternative regulatory structure may ultimately be feasible.

