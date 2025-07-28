FirstSun Capital Bancorp Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - FirstSun Capital Bancorp (FSUN)) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $26.39 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $24.56 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstSun Capital Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $26.39 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $78.49 million from $72.90 million last year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.39 Mln. vs. $24.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $78.49 Mln vs. $72.90 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.