Firstsun Capital Bancorp (FSUN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (Symbol: FSUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.24, changing hands as low as $36.80 per share. Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSUN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.51 per share, with $43.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.10.

