FirstSun Capital Bancorp Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - FirstSun Capital Bancorp (FSUN)) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $23.17 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $22.42 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstSun Capital Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $23.17 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $80.95 million from $76.16 million last year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.17 Mln. vs. $22.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $80.95 Mln vs. $76.16 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.