FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN Earnings Results: $FSUN Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN ($FSUN) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, beating estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $97,400,000, missing estimates of $101,446,140 by $-4,046,140.
FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN Insider Trading Activity
FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN insiders have traded $FSUN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MOLLIE H CARTER (Executive Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 1,025,450 shares for an estimated $38,003,177 and 1 sale selling 1,025,450 shares for an estimated $38,003,177.
FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STIEVEN CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. added 468,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,743,400
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 325,035 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,017,651
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 207,774 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,321,348
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 118,242 shares (+1721.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,735,592
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 79,333 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,177,286
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 77,395 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,099,669
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 65,368 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,617,988
FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSUN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
