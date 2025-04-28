FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN Earnings Results: $FSUN Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN ($FSUN) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, beating estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $97,400,000, missing estimates of $101,446,140 by $-4,046,140.

FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN Insider Trading Activity

FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN insiders have traded $FSUN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOLLIE H CARTER (Executive Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 1,025,450 shares for an estimated $38,003,177 and 1 sale selling 1,025,450 shares for an estimated $38,003,177.

FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIRSTSUN CAPITAL BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSUN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

