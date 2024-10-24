FirstService’s Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

FirstService (TSE:FSV) has released an update.

FirstService Corporation has announced a significant improvement in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong growth in its Brands Division. The company’s revenues increased to $1.396 billion, with adjusted EBITDA and GAAP operating earnings also showing substantial gains.

For further insights into TSE:FSV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.