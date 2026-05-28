FirstService Unit Century Fire Protection Acquires GSC Fire & Security, Titan Fire Protection

(RTTNews) - Real estate services company FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) on Thursday said its subsidiary Century Fire Protection has acquired GSC Fire & Security and Titan Fire Protection, expanding its fire protection business in Texas and Florida.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

GSC, based in Austin, Texas, provides fire alarm installation along with inspection, repair and monitoring services for residential and commercial customers in the Austin and San Antonio areas.

Titan, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, specializes in fire sprinkler installation and retrofit services for commercial and institutional customers across Central Florida.

"These additions further advance Century's strategy of enhancing our scale and broadening our service capabilities and geographic footprint across our operations," said Richard Deeb, CEO of Century. "The acquisitions of GSC and Titan bolster our presence in the fast-growing U.S. Sun Belt region. We are excited to be partnering with the leaders of both businesses to deepen our fire sprinkler and alarm capabilities and drive further growth in these markets."

FSV closed at $134.83 on Wednesday, up 0.74%.

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