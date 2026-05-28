Markets
FSV

FirstService Unit Century Fire Protection Acquires GSC Fire & Security, Titan Fire Protection

May 28, 2026 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Real estate services company FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) on Thursday said its subsidiary Century Fire Protection has acquired GSC Fire & Security and Titan Fire Protection, expanding its fire protection business in Texas and Florida.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

GSC, based in Austin, Texas, provides fire alarm installation along with inspection, repair and monitoring services for residential and commercial customers in the Austin and San Antonio areas.

Titan, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, specializes in fire sprinkler installation and retrofit services for commercial and institutional customers across Central Florida.

"These additions further advance Century's strategy of enhancing our scale and broadening our service capabilities and geographic footprint across our operations," said Richard Deeb, CEO of Century. "The acquisitions of GSC and Titan bolster our presence in the fast-growing U.S. Sun Belt region. We are excited to be partnering with the leaders of both businesses to deepen our fire sprinkler and alarm capabilities and drive further growth in these markets."

FSV closed at $134.83 on Wednesday, up 0.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FSV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.