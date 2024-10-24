FirstService Shows Robust Growth in Q3 2024

FirstService (TSE:FSV) has released an update.

FirstService Corporation reported impressive financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing robust growth driven by its Brands Division. The company’s revenues increased significantly, reaching $1,396 million, with a notable rise in both adjusted EBITDA and GAAP operating earnings. These strong figures highlight FirstService’s successful performance in the financial market this quarter.

