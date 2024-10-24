FirstService reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.63, consensus $1.42

Reports Q3 revenue $1.396B, consensus $1.3B. “We are very pleased with our third quarter consolidated financial results which exceeded our internal expectations,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService (FSV). “Our strong top and bottom line performance was buoyed by robust and broad-based activity within our restoration operations, and supported by healthy profitability across our other brands. Our continued momentum reinforces our outlook for a strong finish to the year,” he concluded.
