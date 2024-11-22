FirstService price target lowered to $192 from $194 at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered the firm’s price target on FirstService (FSV) to $192 from $194 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm slightly lowered forecasts following the Q3 report. The Q4 named storm events and related revenue is tracking in-line with expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FSV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.