FirstService price target lowered to $192 from $194 at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered the firm’s price target on FirstService (FSV) to $192 from $194 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm slightly lowered forecasts following the Q3 report. The Q4 named storm events and related revenue is tracking in-line with expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
