FirstService (FSV) Price Target Increased by 8.69% to 124.16

The average one-year price target for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) has been revised to 124.16 / share. This is an increase of 8.69% from the prior estimate of 114.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 109.54 to a high of 137.77 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.73% from the latest reported closing price of 156.63 / share.

FirstService Declares $0.22 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $156.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.79%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 1.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstService. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSV is 0.48%, an increase of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 36,430K shares. The put/call ratio of FSV is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,914K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,346K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,899K shares, representing a decrease of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 11.55% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,632K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,997K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,642K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 45.39% over the last quarter.

FirstService Background Information

FirstService Corporation is a Canadian public real estate services company, specializing in residential property services, and based in Toronto, Ontario.

