FirstService (FSV) Price Target Increased by 6.26% to 134.31

The average one-year price target for FirstService (NasdaqGS:FSV) has been revised to 134.31 / share. This is an increase of 6.26% from the prior estimate of 126.40 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.12 to a high of 159.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.44% from the latest reported closing price of 164.67 / share.

FirstService Declares $0.22 Dividend

On November 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 5, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $164.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 1.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstService. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSV is 0.41%, a decrease of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 37,237K shares. The put/call ratio of FSV is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 2,856K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,009K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,381K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,332K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 10.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,138K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares, representing a decrease of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,618K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSV by 45.93% over the last quarter.

FirstService Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FirstService Corporation is a Canadian public real estate services company, specializing in residential property services, and based in Toronto, Ontario.

