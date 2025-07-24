FirstService Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Significant Revenue and Earnings Growth

FirstService Corporation reports strong second-quarter financial growth in revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share for 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
FirstService Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, reporting consolidated revenues of $1.42 billion, a 9% increase from the same quarter in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to $157.1 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 26% to $1.71. The company also reported GAAP operating earnings of $97.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.01 for the quarter, both up from the previous year. For the first half of 2025, total revenues reached $2.67 billion, marking a 9% growth year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA up 21% and adjusted EPS increasing by 30%. Scott Patterson, the CEO, expressed satisfaction with the strong financial performance amidst economic uncertainty, positioning the company favorably for its 2025 goals. FirstService operates major service platforms in residential community management and property services, and continues to focus on profitable growth and operational efficiencies.
Potential Positives
- Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased by 9% year-over-year, reaching $1.42 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew 19% to $157.1 million, indicating improved operational efficiency.
- Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.71, reflecting a significant 26% growth compared to the same quarter last year.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share rose to $1.01, up from $0.78 in the prior year quarter, showcasing strong profitability.
Potential Negatives
- Despite reporting significant growth in revenue and earnings, there is an increase in corporate costs, suggesting potential inefficiencies or challenges in managing overhead expenses.
- Operating losses in the Corporate segment highlight that non-operating expenses are impacting overall profitability.
- Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty in achieving future growth, influenced by macroeconomic conditions and operational execution challenges.
FAQ
What were FirstService Corporation's revenues for Q2 2025?
FirstService Corporation reported revenues of $1.42 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
How much did FirstService increase its Adjusted EBITDA?
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19% to $157.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to the same quarter last year.
What is the Adjusted EPS for FirstService in Q2 2025?
The Adjusted EPS for FirstService in Q2 2025 was $1.71, reflecting a 26% growth year-over-year.
How did GAAP diluted EPS perform in the first half of 2025?
GAAP diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $1.07, up from $0.92 in 2024.
When will the FirstService conference call take place?
The FirstService conference call will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FSV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $FSV stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 535,577 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,879,003
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 417,555 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,293,252
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 374,815 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,200,549
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 361,517 shares (+310.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,993,746
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 236,912 shares (+8706.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,315,546
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 231,606 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,435,015
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 224,125 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,193,543
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Operating highlights:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues (millions)
$
1,415.7
$
1,297.5
$
2,666.6
$
2,455.5
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)
157.1
132.5
260.4
215.9
Adjusted EPS (note 2)
1.71
1.36
2.63
2.03
GAAP Operating Earnings
97.3
83.9
136.5
122.0
GAAP Diluted EPS
1.01
0.78
1.07
0.92
TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.
Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $1.42 billion, a 9% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 19% to $157.1 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.71, reflecting 26% growth over the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $97.3 million, up from $83.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.01 in the quarter, up from $0.78 for the same quarter a year ago.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $2.67 billion, a 9% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $260.4 million, up 21%, and Adjusted EPS was $2.63, an increase of 30% over the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $136.5 million in the current year period, versus $122.0 million in the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $1.07, compared to $0.92 in the prior year period.
“We are pleased to report strong financial results which largely mirrored the year-over-year growth profile we saw in the first quarter,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty, the resilient top-line performance and strong profitability across our operations during the first half of the year put us well on track to deliver on our goals for 2025,” he concluded.
About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation
is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms:
FirstService Residential
- North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and
FirstService Brands
- one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.
FirstService generates more than US$5.4 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at
www.ﬁrstservice.com
.
Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $593.0 million for the second quarter, up 6% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 3%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $65.5 million, an increase of 11% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $51.6 million, versus $49.1 million for the second quarter of last year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement reflected ongoing efficiencies in our property management client service delivery model. The Operating Earnings margin was in-line with the prior year.
FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $822.7 million, up 11% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues were up 1%, with double-digit growth at Century Fire Protection, offsetting lower quarter-over-quarter results in our Roofing Corp of America operations. Recent tuck-under acquisitions across the division also contributed to the top-line increase. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $95.2 million, up 23% versus the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $56.5 million, versus $46.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating margins was attributable to continued operating process improvements at our restoration and home services brands.
Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $3.6 million in the second quarter, relative to $4.2 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $10.9 million, relative to $11.5 million in the prior year period.
Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at
www.firstservice.com
. Participants may register for the call here
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4a1fa34337944f40a129a667fecbe126
to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.
To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b34k52bt
. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.
Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at
www.sedarplus.ca
.
Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA are presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands of US$)
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net earnings
$
55,431
$
44,937
$
69,511
$
59,834
Income tax
23,677
18,584
29,677
24,599
Other income, net
(996
)
(115
)
(1,082
)
(1,995
)
Interest expense, net
19,166
20,531
38,430
39,557
Operating earnings
97,278
83,937
136,536
121,995
Depreciation and amortization
45,632
39,225
89,808
76,032
Acquisition-related items
7,662
2,306
19,895
3,906
Stock-based compensation expense
6,556
7,019
14,155
13,927
Adjusted EBITDA
$
157,128
$
132,487
$
260,394
$
215,860
A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.
(in thousands of US$)
Three months ended, June 30, 2025
FirstService
FirstService
Residential
Brands
Corporate
(1)
Operating earnings (loss)
$
51,606
$
56,522
$
(10,850
)
Depreciation and amortization
11,789
33,820
23
Acquisition-related items
2,100
4,873
689
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
6,556
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65,495
$
95,215
$
(3,582
)
Three months ended, June 30, 2024
FirstService
FirstService
Residential
Brands
Corporate
(1)
Operating earnings (loss)
$
49,107
$
46,308
$
(11,478
)
Depreciation and amortization
9,773
29,429
23
Acquisition-related items
207
1,827
272
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
7,019
Adjusted EBITDA
$
59,087
$
77,564
$
(4,164
)
Six months ended, June 30, 2025
FirstService
FirstService
Residential
Brands
Corporate
(1)
Operating earnings (loss)
$
80,873
$
81,008
$
(25,345
)
Depreciation and amortization
22,425
67,337
46
Acquisition-related items
3,828
14,637
1,430
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
14,155
Adjusted EBITDA
$
107,126
$
162,982
$
(9,714
)
Six months ended, June 30, 2024
FirstService
FirstService
Residential
Brands
Corporate
(1)
Operating earnings (loss)
$
75,765
$
73,107
$
(26,877
)
Depreciation and amortization
18,196
57,790
46
Acquisition-related items
725
2,129
1,052
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
13,927
Adjusted EBITDA
$
94,686
$
133,026
$
(11,852
)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.
(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.
2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:
Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands of US$)
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net earnings
$
55,431
$
44,937
$
69,511
$
59,834
Non-controlling interest share of earnings
(3,478
)
(2,696
)
(4,721
)
(4,229
)
Acquisition-related items
7,662
2,306
19,895
3,906
Amortization of intangible assets
19,706
17,009
38,223
32,240
Stock-based compensation expense
6,556
7,019
14,155
13,927
Income tax on adjustments
(7,567
)
(6,968
)
(16,142
)
(13,389
)
Non-controlling interest on adjustments
(447
)
(320
)
(989
)
(584
)
Adjusted net earnings
$
77,863
$
61,287
$
119,932
$
91,705
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in US$)
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.01
$
0.78
$
1.07
$
0.92
Non-controlling interest redemption increment
0.13
0.16
0.35
0.32
Acquisition-related items
0.14
0.05
0.35
0.08
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
0.30
0.26
0.57
0.49
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax
0.13
0.11
0.29
0.22
Adjusted earnings per share
$
1.71
$
1.36
$
2.63
$
2.03
Organic growth is defined as revenue growth adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired businesses for a period of twelve months following their acquisition.
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months
Six months
ended June 30
ended June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$
1,415,733
$
1,297,459
$
2,666,559
$
2,455,504
Cost of revenues
935,334
862,463
1,776,802
1,651,040
Selling, general and administrative expenses
329,827
309,528
643,518
602,531
Depreciation
25,926
22,216
51,585
43,792
Amortization of intangible assets
19,706
17,009
38,223
32,240
Acquisition-related items (1)
7,662
2,306
19,895
3,906
Operating earnings
97,278
83,937
136,536
121,995
Interest expense, net
19,166
20,531
38,430
39,557
Other income, net
(996
)
(115
)
(1,082
)
(1,995
)
Earnings before income tax
79,108
63,521
99,188
84,433
Income tax
23,677
18,584
29,677
24,599
Net earnings
55,431
44,937
69,511
59,834
Non-controlling interest share of earnings
3,478
2,696
4,721
4,229
Non-controlling interest redemption increment
5,855
7,183
15,889
14,239
Net earnings attributable to Company
$
46,098
$
35,058
$
48,901
$
41,366
Net earnings per common share
Basic
$
1.01
$
0.78
$
1.08
$
0.92
Diluted
1.01
0.78
1.07
0.92
Adjusted earnings per share (2)
$
1.71
$
1.36
$
2.63
$
2.03
Weighted average common shares (thousands)
Basic
45,449
44,984
45,409
44,917
Diluted
45,656
45,100
45,632
45,087
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands of US dollars)
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
201,806
$
227,598
Restricted cash
23,064
16,088
Accounts receivable
983,049
947,517
Prepaid and other current assets
414,837
368,150
Current assets
1,622,756
1,559,353
Other non-current assets
28,118
28,007
Deferred income tax
2,128
2,114
Fixed assets
271,867
253,994
Operating lease right-of-use assets
276,378
240,518
Goodwill and intangible assets
2,167,862
2,110,866
Total assets
$
4,369,109
$
4,194,852
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
577,159
$
541,509
Unearned revenues
243,678
190,885
Other current liabilities
40,977
23,690
Operating lease liabilities - current
56,938
53,115
Long-term debt - current
13,230
41,567
Current liabilities
931,982
850,766
Long-term debt - non-current
1,229,053
1,257,143
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
249,529
214,423
Other liabilities
151,694
150,542
Deferred income tax
94,029
84,895
Redeemable non-controlling interests
460,997
449,337
Shareholders' equity
1,251,825
1,187,746
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,369,109
$
4,194,852
Supplemental balance sheet information
Total debt
$
1,242,283
$
1,298,710
Total debt, net of cash
1,040,477
1,071,112
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of US dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
55,431
$
44,937
$
69,511
$
59,834
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization
45,632
39,225
89,808
76,032
Deferred income tax
(771
)
(2,275
)
(1,590
)
(4,549
)
Other
11,153
8,052
29,352
14,384
111,445
89,939
187,081
145,701
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
(24,815
)
(22,637
)
(14,821
)
(2,640
)
Payables and accruals
56,573
33,002
(13,163
)
(23,282
)
Other
19,631
30,440
44,987
2,165
Net cash provided by operating activities
162,834
130,744
204,084
121,944
Investing activities
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(43,280
)
(123,031
)
(51,916
)
(154,649
)
Purchases of fixed assets
(33,375
)
(29,301
)
(62,938
)
(54,322
)
Other investing activities
(1,624
)
(299
)
(8,670
)
(1,000
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(78,279
)
(152,631
)
(123,524
)
(209,971
)
Financing activities
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net
(67,833
)
90,473
(54,827
)
136,728
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net
(14,850
)
(10,221
)
(29,346
)
(21,442
)
Dividends paid to common shareholders
(12,497
)
(11,244
)
(23,814
)
(21,298
)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests
(5,825
)
(3,817
)
(11,602
)
(4,470
)
Other financing activities
1,720
3,987
20,906
22,790
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(99,285
)
69,178
(98,683
)
112,308
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(678
)
123
(693
)
351
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(15,408
)
47,414
(18,816
)
24,632
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
240,278
184,095
243,686
206,877
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
224,870
$
231,509
$
224,870
$
231,509
Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
FirstService
FirstService
Residential
Brands
Corporate
Consolidated
Three months ended June 30
2025
Revenues
$
593,023
$
822,710
$
-
$
1,415,733
Adjusted EBITDA
65,495
95,215
(3,582
)
157,128
Operating earnings
51,606
56,522
(10,850
)
97,278
2024
Revenues
$
557,504
$
739,955
$
-
$
1,297,459
Adjusted EBITDA
59,087
77,564
(4,164
)
132,487
Operating earnings
49,107
46,308
(11,478
)
83,937
FirstService
FirstService
Residential
Brands
Corporate
Consolidated
Six months ended June 30
2025
Revenues
$
1,118,110
$
1,548,449
$
-
$
2,666,559
Adjusted EBITDA
107,126
162,982
(9,714
)
260,394
Operating earnings
80,873
81,008
(25,345
)
136,536
2024
Revenues
$
1,053,628
$
1,401,876
$
-
$
2,455,504
Adjusted EBITDA
94,686
133,026
(11,852
)
215,860
Operating earnings
75,765
73,107
(26,877
)
121,995
COMPANY CONTACTS:
D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9566
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.