FirstService Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Significant Revenue and Earnings Growth

FirstService Corporation reports strong second-quarter financial growth in revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share for 2025.

FirstService Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, reporting consolidated revenues of $1.42 billion, a 9% increase from the same quarter in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to $157.1 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 26% to $1.71. The company also reported GAAP operating earnings of $97.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.01 for the quarter, both up from the previous year. For the first half of 2025, total revenues reached $2.67 billion, marking a 9% growth year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA up 21% and adjusted EPS increasing by 30%. Scott Patterson, the CEO, expressed satisfaction with the strong financial performance amidst economic uncertainty, positioning the company favorably for its 2025 goals. FirstService operates major service platforms in residential community management and property services, and continues to focus on profitable growth and operational efficiencies.

Potential Positives

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased by 9% year-over-year, reaching $1.42 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew 19% to $157.1 million, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.71, reflecting a significant 26% growth compared to the same quarter last year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share rose to $1.01, up from $0.78 in the prior year quarter, showcasing strong profitability.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting significant growth in revenue and earnings, there is an increase in corporate costs, suggesting potential inefficiencies or challenges in managing overhead expenses.

Operating losses in the Corporate segment highlight that non-operating expenses are impacting overall profitability.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty in achieving future growth, influenced by macroeconomic conditions and operational execution challenges.

FAQ

What were FirstService Corporation's revenues for Q2 2025?

FirstService Corporation reported revenues of $1.42 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

How much did FirstService increase its Adjusted EBITDA?

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19% to $157.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to the same quarter last year.

What is the Adjusted EPS for FirstService in Q2 2025?

The Adjusted EPS for FirstService in Q2 2025 was $1.71, reflecting a 26% growth year-over-year.

How did GAAP diluted EPS perform in the first half of 2025?

GAAP diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $1.07, up from $0.92 in 2024.

When will the FirstService conference call take place?

The FirstService conference call will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $FSV stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Operating highlights:

















Three months ended













Six months ended

















June 30













June 30

















2025













2024













2025













2024

































































Revenues (millions)









$









1,415.7













$









1,297.5













$









2,666.6













$









2,455.5













Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)













157.1

















132.5

















260.4

















215.9













Adjusted EPS (note 2)













1.71

















1.36

















2.63

















2.03

































































GAAP Operating Earnings













97.3

















83.9

















136.5

















122.0













GAAP Diluted EPS













1.01

















0.78

















1.07

















0.92































































TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.





Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $1.42 billion, a 9% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 19% to $157.1 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.71, reflecting 26% growth over the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $97.3 million, up from $83.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.01 in the quarter, up from $0.78 for the same quarter a year ago.





For the six months ended June 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $2.67 billion, a 9% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $260.4 million, up 21%, and Adjusted EPS was $2.63, an increase of 30% over the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $136.5 million in the current year period, versus $122.0 million in the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $1.07, compared to $0.92 in the prior year period.





“We are pleased to report strong financial results which largely mirrored the year-over-year growth profile we saw in the first quarter,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty, the resilient top-line performance and strong profitability across our operations during the first half of the year put us well on track to deliver on our goals for 2025,” he concluded.









About FirstService Corporation











FirstService Corporation



is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms:



FirstService Residential



- North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and



FirstService Brands



- one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.





FirstService generates more than US$5.4 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at



www.ﬁrstservice.com



.









Segmented Quarterly Results









FirstService Residential revenues were $593.0 million for the second quarter, up 6% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 3%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $65.5 million, an increase of 11% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $51.6 million, versus $49.1 million for the second quarter of last year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement reflected ongoing efficiencies in our property management client service delivery model. The Operating Earnings margin was in-line with the prior year.





FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $822.7 million, up 11% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues were up 1%, with double-digit growth at Century Fire Protection, offsetting lower quarter-over-quarter results in our Roofing Corp of America operations. Recent tuck-under acquisitions across the division also contributed to the top-line increase. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $95.2 million, up 23% versus the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $56.5 million, versus $46.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating margins was attributable to continued operating process improvements at our restoration and home services brands.





Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $3.6 million in the second quarter, relative to $4.2 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $10.9 million, relative to $11.5 million in the prior year period.









Conference Call









FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at



www.firstservice.com



. Participants may register for the call here



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4a1fa34337944f40a129a667fecbe126



to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.





To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b34k52bt



. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).









Forward-looking Statements









This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.





Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at



www.sedarplus.ca



.









Notes











1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:







Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA are presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.













Three months ended









Six months ended









(in thousands of US$)





June 30









June 30















2025















2024















2025















2024

































































Net earnings







$









55,431















$





44,937















$









69,511















$





59,834













Income tax











23,677



















18,584



















29,677



















24,599













Other income, net











(996









)















(115





)















(1,082









)















(1,995





)









Interest expense, net











19,166



















20,531



















38,430



















39,557













Operating earnings











97,278



















83,937



















136,536



















121,995













Depreciation and amortization











45,632



















39,225



















89,808



















76,032













Acquisition-related items











7,662



















2,306



















19,895



















3,906













Stock-based compensation expense











6,556



















7,019



















14,155



















13,927













Adjusted EBITDA







$









157,128















$





132,487















$









260,394















$





215,860

























A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.





































































(in thousands of US$)











































































Three months ended, June 30, 2025













FirstService

























FirstService









































Residential

























Brands

























Corporate







(1)





























































Operating earnings (loss)







$









51,606

















$









56,522

















$









(10,850









)











Depreciation and amortization











11,789





















33,820





















23















Acquisition-related items











2,100





















4,873





















689















Stock-based compensation expense











-





















-





















6,556















Adjusted EBITDA







$









65,495

















$









95,215

















$









(3,582









)











































































































Three months ended, June 30, 2024









FirstService













FirstService





























Residential













Brands













Corporate



(1)



























































Operating earnings (loss)





$





49,107













$





46,308













$





(11,478





)









Depreciation and amortization









9,773

















29,429

















23













Acquisition-related items









207

















1,827

















272













Stock-based compensation expense









-

















-

















7,019













Adjusted EBITDA





$





59,087













$





77,564













$





(4,164





)











































































































Six months ended, June 30, 2025













FirstService

























FirstService









































Residential

























Brands

























Corporate







(1)





























































Operating earnings (loss)







$









80,873

















$









81,008

















$









(25,345









)











Depreciation and amortization











22,425





















67,337





















46















Acquisition-related items











3,828





















14,637





















1,430















Stock-based compensation expense











-





















-





















14,155















Adjusted EBITDA







$









107,126

















$









162,982

















$









(9,714









)











































































































Six months ended, June 30, 2024









FirstService













FirstService





























Residential













Brands













Corporate



(1)



























































Operating earnings (loss)





$





75,765













$





73,107













$





(26,877





)









Depreciation and amortization









18,196

















57,790

















46













Acquisition-related items









725

















2,129

















1,052













Stock-based compensation expense









-

















-

















13,927













Adjusted EBITDA





$





94,686













$





133,026













$





(11,852





)

























































Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.

























































(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.























2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:







Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.













Three months ended









Six months ended









(in thousands of US$)





June 30









June 30















2025











2024











2025











2024





























































Net earnings







$









55,431















$





44,937















$









69,511















$





59,834













Non-controlling interest share of earnings











(3,478









)















(2,696





)















(4,721









)















(4,229





)









Acquisition-related items











7,662



















2,306



















19,895



















3,906













Amortization of intangible assets











19,706



















17,009



















38,223



















32,240













Stock-based compensation expense











6,556



















7,019



















14,155



















13,927













Income tax on adjustments











(7,567









)















(6,968





)















(16,142









)















(13,389





)









Non-controlling interest on adjustments











(447









)















(320





)















(989









)















(584





)









Adjusted net earnings







$









77,863















$





61,287















$









119,932















$





91,705





































































Three months ended









Six months ended









(in US$)





June 30









June 30















2025











2024











2025











2024





























































Diluted net earnings per share







$









1.01















$





0.78















$









1.07















$





0.92













Non-controlling interest redemption increment











0.13



















0.16



















0.35



















0.32













Acquisition-related items











0.14



















0.05



















0.35



















0.08













Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax











0.30



















0.26



















0.57



















0.49













Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax











0.13



















0.11



















0.29



















0.22













Adjusted earnings per share







$









1.71















$





1.36















$









2.63















$





2.03

































































Organic growth is defined as revenue growth adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired businesses for a period of twelve months following their acquisition.











































































FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings













(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)





















Three months













Six months





















ended June 30













ended June 30















2025











2024











2025











2024



































































Revenues









$









1,415,733















$





1,297,459















$









2,666,559















$





2,455,504





































































Cost of revenues











935,334



















862,463



















1,776,802



















1,651,040













Selling, general and administrative expenses











329,827



















309,528



















643,518



















602,531













Depreciation











25,926



















22,216



















51,585



















43,792













Amortization of intangible assets











19,706



















17,009



















38,223



















32,240













Acquisition-related items (1)











7,662



















2,306



















19,895



















3,906















Operating earnings













97,278



















83,937



















136,536



















121,995













Interest expense, net











19,166



















20,531



















38,430



















39,557













Other income, net











(996









)















(115





)















(1,082









)















(1,995





)









Earnings before income tax











79,108



















63,521



















99,188



















84,433













Income tax











23,677



















18,584



















29,677



















24,599















Net earnings













55,431



















44,937



















69,511



















59,834













Non-controlling interest share of earnings











3,478



















2,696



















4,721



















4,229













Non-controlling interest redemption increment











5,855



















7,183



















15,889



















14,239















Net earnings attributable to Company









$









46,098















$





35,058















$









48,901















$





41,366







































































Net earnings per common share























































Basic







$









1.01















$





0.78















$









1.08















$





0.92













Diluted











1.01



















0.78



















1.07



















0.92



























































































































Adjusted earnings per share (2)









$









1.71















$





1.36















$









2.63















$





2.03





































































Weighted average common shares (thousands)

























































Basic











45,449



















44,984



















45,409



















44,917

















Diluted











45,656



















45,100



















45,632



















45,087























































































Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings







(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.





(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(in thousands of US dollars)



























































































June 30,





2025











December 31,





2024



















































Assets







































Cash and cash equivalents







$









201,806















$





227,598













Restricted cash











23,064



















16,088













Accounts receivable











983,049



















947,517













Prepaid and other current assets











414,837



















368,150



















Current assets













1,622,756



















1,559,353













Other non-current assets











28,118



















28,007













Deferred income tax











2,128



















2,114













Fixed assets











271,867



















253,994













Operating lease right-of-use assets











276,378



















240,518













Goodwill and intangible assets











2,167,862



















2,110,866



















Total assets









$









4,369,109















$





4,194,852































































































Liabilities and shareholders' equity







































Accounts payable and accrued liabilities







$









577,159















$





541,509













Unearned revenues











243,678



















190,885













Other current liabilities











40,977



















23,690













Operating lease liabilities - current











56,938



















53,115













Long-term debt - current











13,230



















41,567



















Current liabilities













931,982



















850,766













Long-term debt - non-current











1,229,053



















1,257,143













Operating lease liabilities - non-current











249,529



















214,423













Other liabilities











151,694



















150,542













Deferred income tax











94,029



















84,895













Redeemable non-controlling interests











460,997



















449,337













Shareholders' equity











1,251,825



















1,187,746



















Total liabilities and equity









$









4,369,109















$





4,194,852































































































Supplemental balance sheet information







































Total debt







$









1,242,283















$





1,298,710













Total debt, net of cash











1,040,477



















1,071,112

































































Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









































(in thousands of US dollars)





















Three months ended













Six months ended





















June 30













June 30















2025















2024















2025















2024







































































Cash provided by (used in)

















































































































Operating activities























































Net earnings







$









55,431















$





44,937















$









69,511















$





59,834













Items not affecting cash:

























































Depreciation and amortization











45,632



















39,225



















89,808



















76,032

















Deferred income tax











(771









)















(2,275





)















(1,590









)















(4,549





)













Other











11,153



















8,052



















29,352



















14,384



























111,445



















89,939



















187,081



















145,701





































































Changes in non-cash working capital

























































Accounts receivable











(24,815









)















(22,637





)















(14,821









)















(2,640





)













Payables and accruals











56,573



















33,002



















(13,163









)















(23,282





)













Other











19,631



















30,440



















44,987



















2,165













Net cash provided by operating activities











162,834



















130,744



















204,084



















121,944







































































Investing activities























































Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired











(43,280









)















(123,031





)















(51,916









)















(154,649





)









Purchases of fixed assets











(33,375









)















(29,301





)















(62,938









)















(54,322





)









Other investing activities











(1,624









)















(299





)















(8,670









)















(1,000





)









Net cash used in investing activities











(78,279









)















(152,631





)















(123,524









)















(209,971





)



































































Financing activities























































Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net











(67,833









)















90,473



















(54,827









)















136,728













Purchases of non-controlling interests, net











(14,850









)















(10,221





)















(29,346









)















(21,442





)









Dividends paid to common shareholders











(12,497









)















(11,244





)















(23,814









)















(21,298





)









Distributions paid to non-controlling interests











(5,825









)















(3,817





)















(11,602









)















(4,470





)









Other financing activities











1,720



















3,987



















20,906



















22,790













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities











(99,285









)















69,178



















(98,683









)















112,308





































































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash











(678









)















123



















(693









)















351





































































Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash











(15,408









)















47,414



















(18,816









)















24,632





































































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period











240,278



















184,095



















243,686



















206,877





































































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period







$









224,870















$





231,509















$









224,870















$





231,509













































































































































Segmented Results













(in thousands of US dollars)





































































FirstService









FirstService





























Residential









Brands









Corporate









Consolidated















































































Three months ended June 30









































































































































2025









































































Revenues









$









593,023

















$









822,710

















$









-

















$









1,415,733





















Adjusted EBITDA













65,495





















95,215





















(3,582









)

















157,128

























































































Operating earnings













51,606





















56,522





















(10,850









)

















97,278



















































































2024





































































Revenues





$





557,504













$





739,955













$





-













$





1,297,459

















Adjusted EBITDA









59,087

















77,564

















(4,164





)













132,487





















































































Operating earnings









49,107

















46,308

















(11,478





)













83,937

















































































































































































































FirstService









FirstService

































Residential









Brands









Corporate









Consolidated















































































Six months ended June 30









































































































































2025









































































Revenues









$









1,118,110

















$









1,548,449

















$









-

















$









2,666,559





















Adjusted EBITDA













107,126





















162,982





















(9,714









)

















260,394

























































































Operating earnings













80,873





















81,008





















(25,345









)

















136,536



















































































2024





































































Revenues





$





1,053,628













$





1,401,876













$





-













$





2,455,504

















Adjusted EBITDA









94,686

















133,026

















(11,852





)













215,860





















































































Operating earnings









75,765

















73,107

















(26,877





)













121,995



























































































COMPANY CONTACTS:









D. Scott Patterson









Chief Executive Officer













Jeremy Rakusin









Chief Financial Officer









(416) 960-9566





