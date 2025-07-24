Stocks
FirstService Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Significant Revenue and Earnings Growth

July 24, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

FirstService Corporation reports strong second-quarter financial growth in revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share for 2025.

FirstService Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, reporting consolidated revenues of $1.42 billion, a 9% increase from the same quarter in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to $157.1 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 26% to $1.71. The company also reported GAAP operating earnings of $97.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.01 for the quarter, both up from the previous year. For the first half of 2025, total revenues reached $2.67 billion, marking a 9% growth year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA up 21% and adjusted EPS increasing by 30%. Scott Patterson, the CEO, expressed satisfaction with the strong financial performance amidst economic uncertainty, positioning the company favorably for its 2025 goals. FirstService operates major service platforms in residential community management and property services, and continues to focus on profitable growth and operational efficiencies.

Potential Positives

  • Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased by 9% year-over-year, reaching $1.42 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew 19% to $157.1 million, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.71, reflecting a significant 26% growth compared to the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share rose to $1.01, up from $0.78 in the prior year quarter, showcasing strong profitability.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite reporting significant growth in revenue and earnings, there is an increase in corporate costs, suggesting potential inefficiencies or challenges in managing overhead expenses.
  • Operating losses in the Corporate segment highlight that non-operating expenses are impacting overall profitability.
  • Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty in achieving future growth, influenced by macroeconomic conditions and operational execution challenges.

FAQ

What were FirstService Corporation's revenues for Q2 2025?

FirstService Corporation reported revenues of $1.42 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

How much did FirstService increase its Adjusted EBITDA?

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19% to $157.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to the same quarter last year.

What is the Adjusted EPS for FirstService in Q2 2025?

The Adjusted EPS for FirstService in Q2 2025 was $1.71, reflecting a 26% growth year-over-year.

How did GAAP diluted EPS perform in the first half of 2025?

GAAP diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $1.07, up from $0.92 in 2024.

When will the FirstService conference call take place?

The FirstService conference call will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $FSV stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release




Operating highlights:

Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30


June 30



2025


2024


2025


2024














Revenues (millions)

$

1,415.7


$

1,297.5


$

2,666.6


$

2,455.5


Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)


157.1



132.5



260.4



215.9


Adjusted EPS (note 2)


1.71



1.36



2.63



2.03














GAAP Operating Earnings


97.3



83.9



136.5



122.0


GAAP Diluted EPS


1.01



0.78



1.07



0.92














TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.



Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $1.42 billion, a 9% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 19% to $157.1 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.71, reflecting 26% growth over the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $97.3 million, up from $83.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.01 in the quarter, up from $0.78 for the same quarter a year ago.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $2.67 billion, a 9% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $260.4 million, up 21%, and Adjusted EPS was $2.63, an increase of 30% over the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $136.5 million in the current year period, versus $122.0 million in the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $1.07, compared to $0.92 in the prior year period.



“We are pleased to report strong financial results which largely mirrored the year-over-year growth profile we saw in the first quarter,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty, the resilient top-line performance and strong profitability across our operations during the first half of the year put us well on track to deliver on our goals for 2025,” he concluded.





About FirstService Corporation





FirstService Corporation

is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms:

FirstService Residential

- North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and

FirstService Brands

- one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.



FirstService generates more than US$5.4 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at

www.ﬁrstservice.com

.





Segmented Quarterly Results




FirstService Residential revenues were $593.0 million for the second quarter, up 6% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 3%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $65.5 million, an increase of 11% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $51.6 million, versus $49.1 million for the second quarter of last year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement reflected ongoing efficiencies in our property management client service delivery model. The Operating Earnings margin was in-line with the prior year.



FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $822.7 million, up 11% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues were up 1%, with double-digit growth at Century Fire Protection, offsetting lower quarter-over-quarter results in our Roofing Corp of America operations. Recent tuck-under acquisitions across the division also contributed to the top-line increase. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $95.2 million, up 23% versus the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $56.5 million, versus $46.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating margins was attributable to continued operating process improvements at our restoration and home services brands.



Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $3.6 million in the second quarter, relative to $4.2 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $10.9 million, relative to $11.5 million in the prior year period.





Conference Call




FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at

www.firstservice.com

. Participants may register for the call here

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4a1fa34337944f40a129a667fecbe126

to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.



To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b34k52bt

. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).





Forward-looking Statements




This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.



Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at

www.sedarplus.ca

.





Notes





1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA are presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.
Three months ended

Six months ended

(in thousands of US$)
June 30

June 30



2025

2024


2025

2024













Net earnings

$

55,431


$
44,937



$

69,511


$
59,834

Income tax


23,677



18,584




29,677



24,599

Other income, net


(996

)


(115
)



(1,082

)


(1,995
)

Interest expense, net


19,166



20,531




38,430



39,557

Operating earnings


97,278



83,937




136,536



121,995

Depreciation and amortization


45,632



39,225




89,808



76,032

Acquisition-related items


7,662



2,306




19,895



3,906

Stock-based compensation expense


6,556



7,019




14,155



13,927

Adjusted EBITDA

$

157,128


$
132,487



$

260,394


$
215,860



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.














(in thousands of US$)
















Three months ended, June 30, 2025


FirstService



FirstService






Residential



Brands



Corporate



(1)












Operating earnings (loss)

$

51,606



$

56,522



$

(10,850

)

Depreciation and amortization


11,789




33,820




23

Acquisition-related items


2,100




4,873




689

Stock-based compensation expense


-




-




6,556

Adjusted EBITDA

$

65,495



$

95,215



$

(3,582

)























Three months ended, June 30, 2024

FirstService


FirstService





Residential


Brands


Corporate

(1)












Operating earnings (loss)
$
49,107


$
46,308


$
(11,478
)

Depreciation and amortization

9,773



29,429



23

Acquisition-related items

207



1,827



272

Stock-based compensation expense

-



-



7,019

Adjusted EBITDA
$
59,087


$
77,564


$
(4,164
)
























Six months ended, June 30, 2025


FirstService



FirstService






Residential



Brands



Corporate



(1)












Operating earnings (loss)

$

80,873



$

81,008



$

(25,345

)

Depreciation and amortization


22,425




67,337




46

Acquisition-related items


3,828




14,637




1,430

Stock-based compensation expense


-




-




14,155

Adjusted EBITDA

$

107,126



$

162,982



$

(9,714

)























Six months ended, June 30, 2024

FirstService


FirstService





Residential


Brands


Corporate

(1)












Operating earnings (loss)
$
75,765


$
73,107


$
(26,877
)

Depreciation and amortization

18,196



57,790



46

Acquisition-related items

725



2,129



1,052

Stock-based compensation expense

-



-



13,927

Adjusted EBITDA
$
94,686


$
133,026


$
(11,852
)












Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.












(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.






2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:



Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.
Three months ended

Six months ended

(in thousands of US$)
June 30

June 30



2025

2024


2025

2024













Net earnings

$

55,431


$
44,937



$

69,511


$
59,834

Non-controlling interest share of earnings


(3,478

)


(2,696
)



(4,721

)


(4,229
)

Acquisition-related items


7,662



2,306




19,895



3,906

Amortization of intangible assets


19,706



17,009




38,223



32,240

Stock-based compensation expense


6,556



7,019




14,155



13,927

Income tax on adjustments


(7,567

)


(6,968
)



(16,142

)


(13,389
)

Non-controlling interest on adjustments


(447

)


(320
)



(989

)


(584
)

Adjusted net earnings

$

77,863


$
61,287



$

119,932


$
91,705














Three months ended

Six months ended

(in US$)
June 30

June 30



2025

2024


2025

2024













Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.01


$
0.78



$

1.07


$
0.92

Non-controlling interest redemption increment


0.13



0.16




0.35



0.32

Acquisition-related items


0.14



0.05




0.35



0.08

Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax


0.30



0.26




0.57



0.49

Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax


0.13



0.11




0.29



0.22

Adjusted earnings per share

$

1.71


$
1.36



$

2.63


$
2.03













Organic growth is defined as revenue growth adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired businesses for a period of twelve months following their acquisition.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)




Three months


Six months




ended June 30


ended June 30



2025

2024


2025

2024















Revenues

$

1,415,733


$
1,297,459



$

2,666,559


$
2,455,504














Cost of revenues


935,334



862,463




1,776,802



1,651,040

Selling, general and administrative expenses


329,827



309,528




643,518



602,531

Depreciation


25,926



22,216




51,585



43,792

Amortization of intangible assets


19,706



17,009




38,223



32,240

Acquisition-related items (1)


7,662



2,306




19,895



3,906


Operating earnings


97,278



83,937




136,536



121,995

Interest expense, net


19,166



20,531




38,430



39,557

Other income, net


(996

)


(115
)



(1,082

)


(1,995
)

Earnings before income tax


79,108



63,521




99,188



84,433

Income tax


23,677



18,584




29,677



24,599


Net earnings


55,431



44,937




69,511



59,834

Non-controlling interest share of earnings


3,478



2,696




4,721



4,229

Non-controlling interest redemption increment


5,855



7,183




15,889



14,239


Net earnings attributable to Company

$

46,098


$
35,058



$

48,901


$
41,366















Net earnings per common share











Basic

$

1.01


$
0.78



$

1.08


$
0.92

Diluted


1.01



0.78




1.07



0.92



























Adjusted earnings per share (2)

$

1.71


$
1.36



$

2.63


$
2.03














Weighted average common shares (thousands)












Basic


45,449



44,984




45,409



44,917


Diluted


45,656



45,100




45,632



45,087



















Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings



(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.


(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(in thousands of US dollars)




















June 30,


2025

December 31,


2024











Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

201,806


$
227,598

Restricted cash


23,064



16,088

Accounts receivable


983,049



947,517

Prepaid and other current assets


414,837



368,150



Current assets


1,622,756



1,559,353

Other non-current assets


28,118



28,007

Deferred income tax


2,128



2,114

Fixed assets


271,867



253,994

Operating lease right-of-use assets


276,378



240,518

Goodwill and intangible assets


2,167,862



2,110,866



Total assets

$

4,369,109


$
4,194,852




















Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

577,159


$
541,509

Unearned revenues


243,678



190,885

Other current liabilities


40,977



23,690

Operating lease liabilities - current


56,938



53,115

Long-term debt - current


13,230



41,567



Current liabilities


931,982



850,766

Long-term debt - non-current


1,229,053



1,257,143

Operating lease liabilities - non-current


249,529



214,423

Other liabilities


151,694



150,542

Deferred income tax


94,029



84,895

Redeemable non-controlling interests


460,997



449,337

Shareholders' equity


1,251,825



1,187,746



Total liabilities and equity

$

4,369,109


$
4,194,852




















Supplemental balance sheet information







Total debt

$

1,242,283


$
1,298,710

Total debt, net of cash


1,040,477



1,071,112
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(in thousands of US dollars)




Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30


June 30



2025

2024


2025

2024















Cash provided by (used in)

























Operating activities











Net earnings

$

55,431


$
44,937



$

69,511


$
59,834

Items not affecting cash:












Depreciation and amortization


45,632



39,225




89,808



76,032


Deferred income tax


(771

)


(2,275
)



(1,590

)


(4,549
)


Other


11,153



8,052




29,352



14,384





111,445



89,939




187,081



145,701














Changes in non-cash working capital












Accounts receivable


(24,815

)


(22,637
)



(14,821

)


(2,640
)


Payables and accruals


56,573



33,002




(13,163

)


(23,282
)


Other


19,631



30,440




44,987



2,165

Net cash provided by operating activities


162,834



130,744




204,084



121,944















Investing activities











Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(43,280

)


(123,031
)



(51,916

)


(154,649
)

Purchases of fixed assets


(33,375

)


(29,301
)



(62,938

)


(54,322
)

Other investing activities


(1,624

)


(299
)



(8,670

)


(1,000
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(78,279

)


(152,631
)



(123,524

)


(209,971
)















Financing activities











Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net


(67,833

)


90,473




(54,827

)


136,728

Purchases of non-controlling interests, net


(14,850

)


(10,221
)



(29,346

)


(21,442
)

Dividends paid to common shareholders


(12,497

)


(11,244
)



(23,814

)


(21,298
)

Distributions paid to non-controlling interests


(5,825

)


(3,817
)



(11,602

)


(4,470
)

Other financing activities


1,720



3,987




20,906



22,790

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(99,285

)


69,178




(98,683

)


112,308














Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


(678

)


123




(693

)


351














Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(15,408

)


47,414




(18,816

)


24,632














Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


240,278



184,095




243,686



206,877














Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

224,870


$
231,509



$

224,870


$
231,509





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Segmented Results

(in thousands of US dollars)















FirstService

FirstService





Residential

Brands

Corporate

Consolidated


















Three months ended June 30































2025
















Revenues

$

593,023



$

822,710



$

-



$

1,415,733



Adjusted EBITDA


65,495




95,215




(3,582

)



157,128



















Operating earnings


51,606




56,522




(10,850

)



97,278

















2024















Revenues
$
557,504


$
739,955


$
-


$
1,297,459


Adjusted EBITDA

59,087



77,564



(4,164
)


132,487


















Operating earnings

49,107



46,308



(11,478
)


83,937















































FirstService

FirstService






Residential

Brands

Corporate

Consolidated


















Six months ended June 30































2025
















Revenues

$

1,118,110



$

1,548,449



$

-



$

2,666,559



Adjusted EBITDA


107,126




162,982




(9,714

)



260,394



















Operating earnings


80,873




81,008




(25,345

)



136,536

















2024















Revenues
$
1,053,628


$
1,401,876


$
-


$
2,455,504


Adjusted EBITDA

94,686



133,026



(11,852
)


215,860


















Operating earnings

75,765



73,107



(26,877
)


121,995






















COMPANY CONTACTS:




D. Scott Patterson




Chief Executive Officer






Jeremy Rakusin




Chief Financial Officer




(416) 960-9566






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

