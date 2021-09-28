FirstService Corporation (FSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

FirstService Corporation (FSV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.183 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FSV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $185.85, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSV was $185.85, representing a -5.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $197.43 and a 47.35% increase over the 52 week low of $126.13.

FSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.58. Zacks Investment Research reports FSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.66%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

