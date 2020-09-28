FirstService Corporation (FSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

FirstService Corporation (FSV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FSV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $127.91, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSV was $127.91, representing a -5.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.71 and a 122.92% increase over the 52 week low of $57.38.

FSV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). FSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.4. Zacks Investment Research reports FSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 122.27%, compared to an industry average of -26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.