FirstService Corporation (FSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

FirstService Corporation (FSV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.183 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FSV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $193.02, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSV was $193.02, representing a -4.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $202.78 and a 46.08% increase over the 52 week low of $132.13.

FSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports FSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.55%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fsv Dividend History page.

