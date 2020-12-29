FirstService Corporation (FSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

FirstService Corporation (FSV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FSV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $134.19, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSV was $134.19, representing a -7.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.84 and a 133.86% increase over the 52 week low of $57.38.

FSV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). FSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports FSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 129.65%, compared to an industry average of -24.2%.

