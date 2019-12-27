FirstService Corporation (FSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

FirstService Corporation (FSV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FSV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.23, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSV was $95.23, representing a -14.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.09 and a 46.8% increase over the 52 week low of $64.87.

FSV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). FSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.53. Zacks Investment Research reports FSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.72%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSV Dividend History page.

