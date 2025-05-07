FirstService Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of US$0.275 per Share

FirstService Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share, payable July 8, 2025.

FirstService Corporation has announced a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.275 per Common Share, payable on July 8, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 30, 2025. This dividend is classified as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes. FirstService, a leader in the North American property services sector, operates through two main divisions: FirstService Residential, the largest manager of residential communities, and FirstService Brands, a major provider of essential property services. With annual revenues exceeding $5.3 billion and around 30,000 employees, FirstService is known for its strong insider ownership and experienced management team, consistently delivering shareholder value. The company's shares are traded on both the NASDAQ and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV." The press release also contains cautionary notices regarding forward-looking statements related to potential risks and uncertainties impacting the company's future performance.

FirstService Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.275 per Common Share, reflecting the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend is classified as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes, providing potential tax benefits for Canadian shareholders.

FirstService's strong market position, as North America's largest manager of residential communities and a leading provider of essential property services, underscores its robust business model and revenue generation capabilities.

With annual revenues exceeding $5.3 billion and a substantial workforce of approximately 30,000 employees, FirstService demonstrates significant scale and operational capacity in its sector.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that indicate the company's future performance may be subject to significant risks and uncertainties, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The need for the company to continuously seek suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms suggests potential volatility and challenges in its growth strategy.

The mention of risks associated with government regulations could raise concerns about compliance and operational stability, impacting stakeholder trust.

What is the amount of the declared dividend by FirstService Corporation?

FirstService Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.275 per Common Share.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on July 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

Are FirstService dividends eligible for Canadian income tax purposes?

Yes, the dividend on Common Shares is considered an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax.

What are the main service platforms of FirstService Corporation?

FirstService operates through two main platforms: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands, focusing on property services.

Where can I find more information about FirstService Corporation?

More details about FirstService Corporation can be found on their website at www.firstservice.com.

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $FSV stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) ("



FirstService



") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding Common Shares of US$0.275 per Common Share. The dividend is payable on July 8, 2025 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. The dividend on Common Shares is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.









About FirstService Corporation









FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms:



FirstService Residential



, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and



FirstService Brands



, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.





FirstService generates more than $5.3 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.firstservice.com.













Forward-looking Statements









This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.







