FirstService Corporation Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders and First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Dates

FirstService Corporation will hold its Annual Meeting on April 2, 2025, and release Q1 results on April 24, 2025.

FirstService Corporation announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, which will be accessible via webcast. Shareholders can join the meeting through FirstService’s website or the LUMI AGM platform, requiring a Meeting ID and password. The company also plans to release its first-quarter financial results on April 24, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET, hosted by CEO D. Scott Patterson and CFO Jeremy Rakusin, which will also be available as a live webcast. FirstService is a prominent North American property services leader, managing a revenue of over $5.2 billion and employing around 30,000 people. The company's shares are traded under the symbol "FSV" on both NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Potential Positives

FirstService Corporation is hosting its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 2, 2025, which demonstrates transparency and commitment to engaging with its shareholders.

The announcement of the financial results for Q1 2025 on April 24, 2025, provides a clear timeline for stakeholders to anticipate important financial information.

FirstService's presence in both the TSX and NASDAQ markets, along with inclusion in the S&P/TSX 60 Index, showcases its strong market position and credibility.

The company reports substantial annual revenues exceeding $5.2 billion, indicating robust business performance and potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the Annual Meeting and financial results may indicate delayed transparency, as shareholders must wait until April 24, 2025, to access the first quarter 2025 results.



The requirement for shareholders to use a specific platform and ensure their browser is up-to-date could create accessibility issues, potentially excluding some shareholders from participating in the meeting.



Failure to provide more immediate updates on financial performance could lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's current financial health prior to the results announcement.

FAQ

When is the Annual Meeting of Shareholders for FirstService Corporation?

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for April 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

How can I attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders?

You can attend the meeting virtually via the LUMI AGM platform or FirstService’s website.

What date will FirstService release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

The financial results for the first quarter 2025 will be released on April 24, 2025.

Who will host the conference call for the first quarter financial results?

The conference call will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO.

Where can I find the latest news about FirstService Corporation?

For the latest news, visit FirstService Corporation's website at www.firstservice.com.

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast live and can be either accessed via FirstService’s website at



www.firstservice.com



in the “Investors” section under the “Newsroom” tab prior to the meeting or by accessing the LUMI AGM platform directly at



meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-964-924-218



. Shareholders wishing to attend the virtual general meeting must log in via the LUMI AGM platform link above, using Meeting ID 400-964-924-218 and password “firstservice2025”. Registered shareholders will additionally need to enter their control number (listed on their form of proxy). Please ensure the browser on your device has the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Internet Explorer is not supported.





FirstService also announced that its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025 will be issued by press release on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at approximately 7:30 am ET. The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at



www.firstservice.com



. Participants may register for the call here



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI35805f23ec814a5088dcde8f166eb24f



to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN. To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6tn3nf33



.





A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website following the call, in the “Investors” section under the tab “Newsroom”.













About FirstService Corporation









FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms:



FirstService Residential



, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and



FirstService Brands



, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.





FirstService generates more than $5.2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.





For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit



www.firstservice.com









COMPANY CONTACTS:









D. Scott Patterson









CEO









(416) 960-9566









Jeremy Rakusin









CFO









(416) 960-9566





