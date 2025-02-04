FirstService Corporation Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to US$0.275 per Common Share

FirstService Corporation announces a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, reflecting its strong financial performance.

FirstService Corporation has announced a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from US$0.25 to US$0.275 per Common Share, effective April 7, 2025. This marks the tenth consecutive year of at least 10% annual dividend growth, reflecting the company's strong earnings and cash flow. The annualized dividend now stands at US$1.10, up from US$1.00 last year. The decision to increase the dividend highlights FirstService's robust business model and financial flexibility, which allows it to invest in growth while returning value to shareholders. FirstService operates in the property services sector, with significant revenues and a large workforce across North America.

Potential Positives

FirstService Corporation announced a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, reflecting strong earnings and free cash flow growth.

This increase marks the tenth consecutive year of at least 10% annual dividend growth, indicating a stable and progressive financial strategy.

The company's dividend is now annualized at US$1.10 per share, enhancing shareholder value and returns.

FirstService's business model and financial flexibility support continued growth initiatives while providing shareholder returns, highlighting its solid foundation in the property services sector.

Potential Negatives

While the announcement of a dividend increase is generally positive, the need to highlight the ongoing risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements may signal underlying concerns about the company's future performance.



The emphasis on the ability to prioritize growth initiatives while maintaining a conservative financial stance could indicate that the company is facing pressure or challenges that require such a cautious approach.



The mention of potential difficulties in finding suitable acquisition candidates raises concerns about the company's growth strategy and market competitiveness.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend amount for FirstService Corporation?

The new quarterly dividend is US$0.275 per Common Share, increased from US$0.25.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on April 7, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

How long has FirstService Corporation been increasing its dividends?

This marks the tenth consecutive year of at least 10% annual dividend growth for FirstService.

What is FirstService Corporation's business focus?

FirstService Corporation specializes in property services through two platforms: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands.

What is FirstService's annual revenue?

FirstService generates more than US$4.9 billion in annual revenues across North America.

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) ("



FirstService



") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding Common Shares of the Company and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per Common Share, up from the previous US$0.25 per Common Share. The dividend is payable on April 7, 2025 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025.





The Company’s dividend will be US$1.10 on an annualized basis, up from US$1.00 during the past year. This distribution represents our tenth consecutive year of at least 10% annual dividend growth, reflecting the long-term track record of strong earnings and free cash flow growth at FirstService. Our business model, conservative balance sheet and financial flexibility allow us to prioritize our growth initiatives while also supporting the approval of the increased dividend to deliver incremental returns to our shareholders.





The dividend on Common Shares is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.









About FirstService Corporation









FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential – North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands – one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.





FirstService generates more than US$4.9 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.firstservice.com.









Forward-looking Statements









This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.







COMPANY CONTACTS:









D. Scott Patterson









Chief Executive Officer









(416) 960-9566









Jeremy Rakusin









Chief Financial Officer









(416) 960-9566





