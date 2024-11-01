News & Insights

FirstService Corporation Achieves Strong Third Quarter Growth

November 01, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

FirstService (TSE:FSV) has released an update.

FirstService Corporation reported robust financial growth in the third quarter of 2024, with revenues rising to $1.4 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the same period last year. The company’s net earnings also saw a significant increase, reaching $60.5 million, more than doubling from the prior year’s $32.7 million. These results highlight FirstService’s strong operational performance amidst a competitive market landscape.

