FirstService Corporation Achieves Strong Third Quarter Growth

FirstService Corporation reported robust financial growth in the third quarter of 2024, with revenues rising to $1.4 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the same period last year. The company’s net earnings also saw a significant increase, reaching $60.5 million, more than doubling from the prior year’s $32.7 million. These results highlight FirstService’s strong operational performance amidst a competitive market landscape.

