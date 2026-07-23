FirstService Corp. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - FirstService Corp. (FSV.TO) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $45.29 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $46.10 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstService Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $79.31 million or $1.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $1.449 billion from $1.415 billion last year.

FirstService Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.29 Mln. vs. $46.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.449 Bln vs. $1.415 Bln last year.

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