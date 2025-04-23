FIRSTMMUNITY|SC Earnings Results: $FCCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRSTMMUNITY|SC ($FCCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $18,370,000, beating estimates of $17,738,820 by $631,180.

FIRSTMMUNITY|SC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of FIRSTMMUNITY|SC stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIRSTMMUNITY|SC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCCO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

