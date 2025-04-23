FIRSTMMUNITY|SC Earnings Results: $FCCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRSTMMUNITY|SC ($FCCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $18,370,000, beating estimates of $17,738,820 by $631,180.
FIRSTMMUNITY|SC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of FIRSTMMUNITY|SC stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 250,496 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,011,904
- STRATEGIC VALUE BANK PARTNERS LLC removed 139,447 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,346,728
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 133,265 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,198,360
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 73,832 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,771,968
- UBS GROUP AG added 59,757 shares (+7148.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,434,168
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 59,335 shares (+183.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,424,040
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 47,779 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,146,696
FIRSTMMUNITY|SC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCCO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
