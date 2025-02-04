Is Firsthand Technology Opportunities (TEFQX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Sector - Tech fund category, make sure to pass over Firsthand Technology Opportunities (TEFQX). TEFQX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

TEFQX is part of the Sector - Tech category, which boasts an array of different possible selections. With a much more diversified approach, Sector - Tech mutual funds give investors a way to own a stake in a notoriously risky sector. Tech companies are in various industries like semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, among others.

History of Fund/Manager

Firsthand is based in San Jose, CA, and is the manager of TEFQX. The Firsthand Technology Opportunities made its debut in September of 1999 and TEFQX has managed to accumulate roughly $44.70 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. Kevin M. Landis is the fund's current manager and has held that role since September of 1999.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of -10.72%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of -29.76%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 25.39%, the standard deviation of TEFQX over the past three years is 31.9%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 33.57% compared to the category average of 25.14%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.23, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. TEFQX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -21.46, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, TEFQX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.85% compared to the category average of 1.26%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, TEFQX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Firsthand Technology Opportunities ( TEFQX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on TEFQXin the Sector - Tech category. Consider going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information about this fund, and all the others that we rank as well for additional information. Zacks provides a full suite of tools to help you analyze your portfolio - both funds and stocks - in the most efficient way possible.

