FirstGroup’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

FirstGroup plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 323,995 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 144.78 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, with the potential for future cancellation. This move may influence FirstGroup’s stock dynamics, affecting shareholder value and market perceptions.

