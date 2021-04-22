FirstGroup to sell U.S.-based businesses to funds managed by EQT Infrastructure for $4.5 bln -Sky

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

British transport operator FirstGroup Plc will announce on Friday the sale of its U.S.-based businesses FirstStudent and FirstTransit to funds managed by EQT Infrastructure for about $4.5 billion, Sky News editor Mark Kleinman said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

