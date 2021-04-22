FirstGroup to sell U.S.-based businesses to funds managed by EQT Infrastructure for $4.5 bln -Sky

April 22 (Reuters) - British transport operator FirstGroup Plc FGP.L will announce on Friday the sale of its U.S.-based businesses FirstStudent and FirstTransit to funds managed by EQT Infrastructure for about $4.5 billion, Sky News editor Mark Kleinman said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.