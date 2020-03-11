FirstGroup to sell North American units, not seeing coronavirus impact

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British bus and rail company FirstGroup FGP.L announced plans to sell-off its North American-based bus businesses, as it said it had not seen a significant impact from coronavirus on demand for travel so far.

The company said a formal sale process for the North American units, which run yellow school bus services and bus contracts for companies, had started and there had been significant interest expressed by potential buyers.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.