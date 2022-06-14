FirstGroup resumes dividends, posts bigger annual profit

June 14 (Reuters) - British transport company FirstGroup FGP.L reported a higher annual profit on Tuesday and resumed its dividend payments, as passenger numbers on its buses improved after the relaxation of COVID-19 curbs.

The bus and rail operator, which sees "significant" further progress in its earnings in 2023, reported an adjusted operating profit of 226.8 million pounds ($276.27 million) for the year ended March 2022, compared with a profit of 220.2 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

