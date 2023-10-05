Firstgroup (LSE:FGP) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 167.57

The average one-year price target for Firstgroup (LSE:FGP) has been revised to 167.57 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 156.40 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 199.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.65% from the latest reported closing price of 144.90 / share.

Firstgroup Maintains 2.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Firstgroup. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGP is 0.11%, an increase of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 66,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,402K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,296K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGP by 33.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,926K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,582K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,645K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGP by 37.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,888K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGP by 29.27% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,707K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,918K shares, representing an increase of 21.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGP by 28.09% over the last quarter.

