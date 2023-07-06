Firstgroup (LSE:FGP) Price Target Increased by 16.52% to 151.87

The average one-year price target for Firstgroup (LSE:FGP) has been revised to 151.87 / share. This is an increase of 16.52% from the prior estimate of 130.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 199.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.38% from the latest reported closing price of 145.50 / share.

Firstgroup Maintains 1.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Firstgroup. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGP is 0.10%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 66,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,296K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,314K shares, representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGP by 18.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,926K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,975K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGP by 4.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,645K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGP by 3.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,870K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGP by 3.11% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,263K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,320K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGP by 7.46% over the last quarter.

