FirstGroup investors green light U.S. assets divestment to EQT

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

A majority of FirstGroup shareholders on Thursday backed the British company's planned 3.3 billion pound sale of its two U.S. bus assets to EQT Infrastructure, in a blow to activist investor Coast Capital which led a rebellion against the deal.

May 27 (Reuters) - A majority of FirstGroup FGP.L shareholders on Thursday backed the British company's planned 3.3 billion pound sale of its two U.S. bus assets to EQT Infrastructure, in a blow to activist investor Coast Capital which led a rebellion against the deal.

The public transport operator said 61.3% of votes cast at the shareholder meeting were in favour of the proposed sale of FirstStudent and FirstTransit to the Swedish private equity fund.

The sale needed the support of at least half of all votes cast to go through.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More