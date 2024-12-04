FirstGroup Implements Strategic Share Buyback Program

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup plc has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 324,989 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 154.94 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total to 139,024,526 shares, while the company contemplates future cancellation. This move reflects FirstGroup’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively, a point of interest for investors monitoring share value and market strategy.

