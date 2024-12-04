News & Insights

Stocks

FirstGroup Implements Strategic Share Buyback Program

December 04, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FirstGroup plc has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 324,989 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 154.94 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total to 139,024,526 shares, while the company contemplates future cancellation. This move reflects FirstGroup’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively, a point of interest for investors monitoring share value and market strategy.

For further insights into GB:FGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FGROF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.