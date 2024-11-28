FirstGroup Expands Share Buyback, Holds More Treasury Shares

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup plc has repurchased 350,446 of its own shares at an average price of 152.46 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 137,738,815 treasury shares, while the number of voting shares in circulation stands at 612,956,200. This move is likely to interest investors watching FirstGroup’s stock performance and capital management strategies closely.

