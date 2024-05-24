News & Insights

FirstGroup Completes Share Buyback Transaction

May 24, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup plc has successfully executed a share buyback under its ongoing programme, purchasing 265,583 of its own Ordinary Shares at an average price of 170.96 pence per share. After this transaction, FirstGroup’s treasury now holds 119,333,973 Ordinary Shares, with the total number of shares in issuance standing at 631,361,042, excluding treasury shares. The company may consider canceling the treasury shares in the future.

