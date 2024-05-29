News & Insights

Stocks

FirstGroup Completes Share Buyback Initiative

May 29, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup plc has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 417,005 of its own ordinary shares through Liberum Capital Limited, as part of its share buyback program initiated on June 8, 2023. The shares were bought back at prices ranging from 170.00 to 174.60 pence per share, with the company now holding over 120 million shares in treasury. This move may influence FirstGroup’s total number of voting rights, affecting shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company.

For further insights into GB:FGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FGROF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.