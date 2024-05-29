FirstGroup Completes Share Buyback Initiative

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup plc has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 417,005 of its own ordinary shares through Liberum Capital Limited, as part of its share buyback program initiated on June 8, 2023. The shares were bought back at prices ranging from 170.00 to 174.60 pence per share, with the company now holding over 120 million shares in treasury. This move may influence FirstGroup’s total number of voting rights, affecting shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company.

