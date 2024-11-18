FirstGroup CFO Acquires Shares in Management Confidence Boost

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup plc announced that Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and CFO, has purchased 109 ordinary shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The shares were acquired at a price of £1.3797 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights ongoing management confidence in the company’s prospects.

