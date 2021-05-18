US Markets

FirstGroup asks shareholders to back sale of units as top investor opposes

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's FirstGroup recommended that its shareholders back the $4.6 billion sale of two North American bus businesses to Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure, after the company's top investor Coast Capital urged against it.

May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FirstGroup FGP.L recommended that its shareholders back the $4.6 billion sale of two North American bus businesses to Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure, after the company's top investor Coast Capital urged against it.

"The sale followed a comprehensive and competitive process in order to seek the best possible price for First Student and First Transit, which was well-publicised for more than a year," the transport operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular