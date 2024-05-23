FirstGroup Advances Share Buyback Programme

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup plc has continued its share buyback initiative by purchasing 340,984 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 172.56 pence per share through Liberum Capital Limited, as part of its ongoing programme announced on 8 June 2023. This recent transaction has led to FirstGroup holding a total of 119,068,390 shares in treasury, while the total number of shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury, stands at 631,626,625. The shares bought might be kept as treasury shares or potentially cancelled in the future.

For further insights into GB:FGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.